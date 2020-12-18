Raleigh County Commission approves grants for drug treatment centers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission approved grants to multiple drug treatment programs in the county this week.

The commission will be providing $12,773.05 to Sparrows Drug Treatment Program. Brian’s Safehouse Drug Treatment Program received a grant for $12,773.04.

“This pandemic has destroyed many, many lives,” said Co-Founder of Brian’s Safehouse Drug Treatment Program and Sparrows Drug Treatment Program Leon Brush. “We have felt the effect of it within our own ministry. We’re seeing it everywhere around us. So this is a real boost and it’s an amazing gift.”

Brush says that the donation money will be used to improve the operation of the treatment centers for those in Raleigh County who need them.