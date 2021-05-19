Raleigh County Commission and Region One Planning and Development move forward on Piney Creek sewage service

PINEY CREEK, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County commissioners met with Region One Planning and Development Council to extend sewer service to the Piney Creek area of Raleigh County.

Region One projects that over $5 million will be put into the project. Funding applications are being prepared to be sent to the state’s Infrastructure Council.

“Our engineer will be doing house counts here, shortly, just to verify the numbers,” said Region One Planning and Development Councilman Eric Combs. “It’s a good number of folks, these folks have needed service for years. Sewage, in some cases, flowing in the streets down there. It’s a health issue.”

Combs says the project will serve 200 customers that have inadequate sewage service.

