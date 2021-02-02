Raleigh County Chief Deputy Clerk retiring after more than 30 years in the clerk’s office

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Clerk’s Office is losing one of its most important employees.

Chief Deputy Clerk Cecilia Chapman is retiring after over 30 years working in the clerk’s office. After the crazy end to 2020, including the General Election, Chapman feels right about leaving the office in 2021.

“It just felt like the time to go,” Chapman said. “I wanted to go out at a good time and not leave during an election year. That’s very hard to get people trained in the election process. So, I just felt like it was the right time to go.”

Chapman is training her replacement as Chief Deputy Clerk before officially retiring.