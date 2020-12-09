Raleigh County Board of Education to investigate alleged incident at Woodrow Wilson High School after Beckley Pride speaks at meeting

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Representatives from Beckley Pride attended and spoke at the Raleigh County Board of Education meeting Tuesday regarding an alleged incident at Woodrow Wilson High School.

According to Pride members, two pride flags were recently removed from classrooms at Woodrow Wilson. Pride members were concerned about the mental effects that these actions will have on LGBTQ students. The Raleigh County Board of Education was not aware of any details regarding this incident until the start of tonight’s meeting.

“There’s a lot of different regulations out there,” said Raleigh County Board of Education Member Richard Snuffer. “But the last thing this board wants to do, the last thing any administrator in Raleigh County wants to do, is discriminate against a child. We don’t want to discriminate, we don’t want to put a child at risk. We have to be really careful. We don’t want to discriminate against anyone, but the law is pretty specific. If we allow one flag, we have to allow all flags. We just want to make sure that everybody’s covered.”

The Board of Education cannot make final decisions on a manner such as this unless it is officially on a meeting agenda, which it was not tonight. Raleigh County Schools’ Superintendent David Price will be investigating this alleged incident with Woodrow Wilson High School’s administration.