Raleigh County approves trick-or-treating times

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission has approved trick-or-treating times for Halloween.

During the regular Commission meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to observe trick-or-treating on Halloween night, October 31, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

The announcement comes after the CDC advises against trick-or-treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission says that parents will have to decide for each one of their kids whether they want to participate or not.

The City of Beckley voted to cancel trick-or-treating last month.