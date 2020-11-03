Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office conducts investigation after Calloway Heights shooting

CALLOWAY HEIGHTS, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a shooting in Calloway Heights.

On Nov. 2 at approximately 7 p.m., the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a residence on Warden St. in Calloway Heights.

An adult male was transported from the scene to Raleigh General Hospital by EMS for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Further details cannot be released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP or online at crimestoppersofraleighcounty.org.