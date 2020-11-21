Rainelle Medical Center provides extra opportunity for free COVID testing

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Rainelle Medical Center provided an extra free COVID-19 testing opportunity over the weekend.

The free testing was in collaboration with LabCorp and the Fayette County Health Department. It took place at Midland Trail Health Center in Hico on Saturday, November 21, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

According to School Based Health Director Terra Skaggs, Midland Trail Health Center has been providing free testing every Thursday, but they added an extra day on the weekend to encourage more residents to get tested before the holiday.

“Since the rate of COVID is on the rise and we have a high incident rate in Fayette County, we want people to come out and get tested. Even if they have no symptoms at all or they’re not even sure if they’ve been exposed, it doesn’t matter,” Skaggs said.

Testing that is not in collaboration with the health department is also available Monday through Friday at Midland Trail Medical Center.