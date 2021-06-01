Rainelle man faces drug charges in Fayette County

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – This weekend a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction on US Route 19 in Fayetteville. After a positive indication by a Sheriff’s Department K-9, a search was conducted. A small number of methamphetamines and a loaded firearm were found initially. Afterward, 107 Klonopin pills were concealed on the suspect’s person. It was also established that the subject is a convicted felon according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Terry W. Patterson of Rainelle was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

