Raiders among Wednesday winners at NRCTC Invitational

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from some of Wednesday’s high school basketball games, including at the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.
Due to anticipated weather, all NRCTC games scheduled for Thursday have been called off. Organizers are working on rescheduling those contests. The area scoreboard from Wednesday is below.
GIRLS
Midland Trail 56, Greenbrier West 48
Spring Valley 57, PikeView 47
Greenbrier East 68, James Monroe 42
BOYS
Liberty 57, Mount View 53
Greenbrier East 69, PikeView 55
Herbert Hoover 91, Nicholas County 48
Man 106, Richwood 48
