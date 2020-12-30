Pursuit leads to power outage in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A pursuit leads to a power outage in Beckley.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the incident occurred at 7:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The DEA was performing a traffic stop on the turnpike last night. The traffic stop led to a pursuit, and a vehicle ended up striking a power pole on Park Ave.

Beckley Police Department and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted in the pursuit. Beckley Fire Department and Jan Care also responded.

Minor injuries were reported, and at least one victim was transported to a local hospital.

It is unclear if power is back in the area affected.