Pure Watercraft reveals plan to assemble zero emission, all electric watercraft in West Virginia

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice has announced that Pure Watercraft has reached an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, WV. Pure Watercraft is the leading business to consumer provider of high performance electric boats.

Pure Watercraft chose an 80,000 square foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park to produce the Pure Pontoon Boat. The company will develop the boat in collaboration with strategic investor General Motors. Pure Watercraft expects to invest at least $5 million in the plant, and create over 100 full-time jobs in the Northern Panhandle region by the end of 2025.

For more information on Pure Watercraft, including its products, partners and career opportunities visit https://www.purewatercraft.com/

