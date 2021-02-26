Prosperity Road partially restored; traffic reopens to one lane

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Prosperity Road near Beckley is set to soon reopen.

Prosperity Road has been closed since late January due to a water line burst that washed out an embankment. And on Friday, February 26, work crews had completed repairs on the roadway to get one lane reopened to traffic.

Joe Pack, District 10 Engineer with the Division of Highways, says there is still work to be done next week, but some traffic flow has been reestablished.

“We’ve done all the repairs that we need to on the roadway to reestablish the embankment and the road bays,” Pack said. “Currently, we’re gonna leave the road surface, for about a 130 foot length, as a gravel area. One lane of the road will be gravel, the other is still asphalt. And that’s so we can go ahead and allow traffic to use the roadway again.”

Next week crews will return to the road and pave over the gravel. Until then, traffic will be congested to one lane.