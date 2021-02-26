Prosperity Rd. in Beckley set to reopen today

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A section of Prosperity Rd. that collapsed in Beckley last month will reopen by the end of the day.

“We’re still on schedule,” said West Virginia Division of Highways District 10 Engineer Joe Pack.

A 130-foot section of the road that collapsed on Jan. 26 has been repaired and filled with gravel, with paving to take place the week of March 1.

A water line burst on Jan. 26 in the 700 block of Prosperity Rd., washing out about 12 feet of embankment underneath the road and causing one lane to collapse. The slip occurred just off Robert C. Byrd Dr.

Pack said it was not an easy repair. Work crews for American Electric Power and the local water company had to replace a utility pole, rerun power and telecommunication lines, and repair the water line before DOH could even start. That process took about two weeks.

The washed-out area beneath the slip has now been backfilled and a temporary gravel lane created for one of the two traffic lanes. DOH crews will have to come back to pave over the gravel, “But at least folks can start using the road again,” Pack said.

Pack said work has actually gone faster than hoped to reopen the road.

“Without working 24 hours a day, this is about as quick as you could do a project of this magnitude,” he said.