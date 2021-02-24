Promise Scholarship application deadline quickly approaching

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia students have only one week left to apply for the Promise Scholarship.

The Promise Scholarship provides up to $4,750 to West Virginia students with at least a 3.0 GPA. Those qualified should complete the FAFSA and the Promise Scholarship application before the deadline. Concord University’s President says hundreds of their students depend on the Promise Scholarship, and attaining it is incredibly useful for any student.

“It’s one of the essentials for helping students get to school,” Boggess said. “I couldn’t tell you how many students have told me that they couldn’t have come to school if they didn’t have the Promise Scholarship. Having this available to you and not having to pay this amount of money back is tremendously helpful.”

Boggess added that applications for the Promise Scholarship have dropped by roughly 40% compared to previous years, likely because many students are learning remotely and don’t have as much access to their school’s guidance counselor.

The deadline to apply for the Promise Scholarship is March 1.