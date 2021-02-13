Princeton’s Parsons, Padgett make college decisions

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton seniors Ethan Parsons and Eli Padgett both signed letters of intent Friday, as both will continue football-playing careers in college.

Parsons will join Marshall as a preferred walk-on, and plans to study sport management. He was a First Team All-State selection in 2020, and won the Randy Moss Award as the best wide receiver in West Virginia. Parsons says being able to meet with new Marshall head coach Charles Huff and his staff makes him feel like he’s making the best decision.

Padgett will stay in Mercer County when he goes to Bluefield State, where he plans to major in criminal justice. He says being able to stay close to home played a role in choosing the Big Blues, and he is looking forward to being a part of that program’s return. Padgett played a versatile role in the Tigers’ run to the Class AAA quarterfinals.

All five Princeton seniors will continue their football careers at the next level. Josiah Honaker signed with Morgan State in December, while earlier this week Justin Young signed with Bluefield College and Amir Powell announced his intent to play at West Virginia State.