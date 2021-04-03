Princeton to see live music events for first time in months

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – For the first time in roughly a year, The RiffRaff Arts Collective is announcing a series of live events for the whole community to enjoy.

It’s a First Friday Concerts in the Park Series.

According to the RiffRaff’s director Lori McKinney, First Fridays is where businesses along Mercer Street all celebrate the first Friday of the month, and this year there will be live music to go along with the festivities.

“Downtown comes alive and some businesses sometimes stay open late, so it’s just a special day of the month that we all observe together.,” McKinney said. “And now we’re introducing this new element which is every First Friday we’ll have concerts right here in Dick Copeland Town Square.”

The concerts will be on the first Friday of each month starting in May. They’ll be completely free, open to the public, and the whole thing lasts from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M.

“We’ve got the Sophisticated Hound and Bucha Brewhouse and Bistro that have full meals available for takeout. So you can dine in or bring your carry out here and have a picnic with your friends and family.”

The Town Square has remained largely empty over the past year as fairs, concerts and other live events were all canceled. Now as communities across the state are reopening, they’re excited to offer this chance to enjoy the arts once more.

“The creative people have just been hurting and starving for that connection. When you create art, it’s about the exchange you have with the audience.”

The first concert will be on Friday, May 7 at the Dick Copeland Town Square located on Mercer Street. The featured band will be The Parachute Brigade, along with local singer Grace Campbell.

