Princeton takes walk-off win, goes up 3-0 in “The Feud”

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield won the last Mercer Cup in 2019, but in the new-look Appalachian League, the Princeton Whistlepigs have jumped out to a 3-0 series lead in what is now known as “The Feud.”

Playing at home Monday, the Whistlepigs rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to win in walk-off fashion 6-5.

The comeback win was more good news for a team that swept the Appalachian League weekly honors Monday, with Beau Blanchard named Pitcher of the Week and Dylan Rogers named Player of the Week. Blanchard pitched five scoreless innings against Bristol in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday, striking out eight; Rogers batted 9-for-14 for the week with two home runs, and at least one hit in every game he played.

Game 4 of “The Feud” is Tuesday at Princeton, before both teams have Wednesday off.

