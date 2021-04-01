Princeton Senior High School wins first place in 27th Concord Business Challenge

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The Concord University Department of Business has announced winners in the 27th Concord Business Challenge.

Overall winners are First Place, Princeton Senior High School; Second Place, Pendleton County High School; and Third Place, Independence High School.

The winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony today (Thursday, April 1, 2021) at 11 a.m. emceed by Dr. Susan Robinett, Chair of the Department of Business, with faculty announcing the challenge winners. In addition, Dr. Kendra Boggess, President, and Mr. William Allen, VP of Enrollment Management, also addressed the participants. The ceremony was broadcast live via Facebook and livestreamed on the Concord YouTube channel. To view an archived copy of the event visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUy3YaUFr1Q

The Concord Business Challenge (CBC) gives high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to test their business knowledge base. The event traditionally, takes place on Concord’s Athens campus, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students participated virtually for the 27th competition.

More than 100 West Virginia juniors and seniors representing seven schools were registered to compete. Participating schools include: Bluefield High School, Fayette Institute of Technology, Independence High School, Monroe County Technical Center, Nicholas County High School, Pendleton County High School, and Princeton Senior High School.

Along with the overall school winners, awards for each challenge exam and scholarship winners were announced during the virtual ceremony. Recipients of $4000 Concord University scholarships are Aaron Brooks from Princeton Senior High School and John Wimer from Pendleton County High School.

Winners of $1000 scholarships to Concord University are: Jordan Feaster, Monroe County Technical Center; Samvat Yadav, Princeton Senior High School; Eli Bauer, Princeton Senior High School; Blake Helphenstine, Princeton Senior High School; Lancon McCarty, Princeton Senior High School; Ices Prince, Princeton Senior High School; Erica Hartwell, Princeton Senior High School; Emma Workman, Princeton Senior High School; Braiden Sites, Pendleton County High School; and Annabelle Engan-Wiler, Princeton Senior High School.

Individual winners listed by school are:

FAYETTE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY – (Oak Hill, W.Va.): Mattie Stonestreet, first place, management principles; Holly Sorrent, third place, CBC logo and slogan.

INDEPENDENCE HIGH SCHOOL – (Coal City, W.Va.): Roy Howerton, first place, CBC logo and slogan; Ethan McClaugherty, first place, business mathematics; Colin Bailey, second place, business mathematics; Ethan McClaugherty, second place, CBC logo and slogan; Ethan McClaugherty, second place, management principles; Tim Riffe, second place, hospitality management; Sheyann Morgan, third place, management principles.

MONROE COUNTY TECHNICAL CENTER – (Lindside, W.Va.): William Hiner, first place, hospitality management; William Hiner, first place, business communications;

Jordan Feamster, third place, business mathematics; Zach Mincey, third place, marketing principles.

PENDLETON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL – (Franklin, W.Va.): Elijah Butler, first place, current business events; John Wimer, first place, economics; Elijah Butler, second place, business communications; Braiden Sites, second place, business finance; Braiden Sites, second place, current business events; Jacob Turner, second place, economics; Logan Metz, third place, current business events; Braiden Sites, third place, economics.

PRINCETON SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL – (Princeton, W.Va.): Erica Hartwell, first place, accounting; Blake Helphenstine, first place, business finance; Samvat Yadav, first place, business plan; Samvat Yadav, first place, Microsoft Office concepts; Samvat Yadav, first place, marketing principles; Victoria Gentry, second place, Microsoft Office concepts; Andrea Graham, second place, marketing principles; Abigail Jenkins, second place, accounting; Kate Smith, second place, business plan; Annabelle Engan-Wiler, third place, business finance; Sydney Hollins, third place, business communications; Haylie McPherson, third place, Microsoft Office concepts; Mary Powell, third place, business plan; Mary Powell, third place, hospitality management; Teja Robinson, third place, accounting.

