Princeton resale store offering free prom dresses

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A local resale store is giving away free prom dresses for students in need.

Upscale Resale received a donation of prom dresses a few months ago and decided to donate instead of selling them. Gowns, shoes and accessories are available for any students, no questions asked.

The store is co-owned by Angie Perkins and her daughter. Perkins said that she’s just glad to help out the community where they can.

“Financially, a lot of families have been strapped over the past year or two,” Perkins said. “So we just felt like we could give gowns away. We were blessed, so we just want to bless someone else.”

Anyone interested in donating a gown can drop them off at their location on 747 Mercer Street, or contact the store at (304) 961-0923 for more information.

Related