Princeton PD conducting investigation after early morning armed robbery

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton PD is conducting an ongoing investigation after an armed robbery took place early this morning.

According to a Lieutenant with the Princeton Police Department, just prior to 5 a.m., two black males with face masks entered the Little General Store at the BP gas station on Stafford Drive in Princeton. They confronted the cashier and proceeded to take the entire cash drawer.

The suspects had already bought gas with a credit card at the pump. One vehicle was a silver Pontiac Grand Am, the other being a dark gray Chrysler Sebring convertible.

Princeton PD is working with the Turnpike State Police. It is believed the two males were heading northbound towards Beckley.

No injuries were reported, and no further details are available at this time.