Princeton man facing malicious assault, several misdemeanor charges

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A Princeton man is arrested on malicious assault and several misdemeanor charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 13, Mercer County deputies spoke with a victim who had several injuries on her head, arms, legs, and back.

The victim said that for several days, her boyfriend, Ryan Williams, had been abusing her and holding her against her will.

She said he beat her with a rifle, pointed it at her and said he would kill her if she said anything. The victim said Williams also struck her in the back of the head causing her to bleed so severely she thought she was going to die.

Ryan Williams is arrested and charged with the felony charge of malicious assault, as well as misdemeanor charges of kidnapping, domestic assault, domestic battery, unlawful restraint, brandishing and probation violation. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail.