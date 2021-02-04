Princeton man arrested on third-degree sexual assault

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on third-degree sexual assault after admitting to having sexual intercourse with a minor.

On Feb. 3, John Muertter went to the Princeton Police Department to admit to having sexual contact with a 14-year-old female.

Muertter admitted that from Nov. 2020 to Jan. 2021, he engaged with the minor in sexual intercourse approximately eight times. Three of those instances occurred within Mercer County.

After the interviews, Muertter was processed and placed in holding to await arraignment. He is arrested on sexual assault in the third degree. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $30,000 cash-only bond.