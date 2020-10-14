Princeton man arrested following vehicle pursuit and crash

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A Princeton man is arrested following a vehicle pursuit and crash.

At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, a Princeton Police Department shift supervisor was traveling in the area of South 7th St.

While doing so, a gold Buick illegally passed another vehicle nearly striking the officer head on. The officer then turned around in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. At that time, the vehicle accelerated rapidly in an attempt to flee. The vehicle sped through several residential areas neighboring South 7th St.

As the vehicle attempted to flee onto Bluefield Ave, it lost control, struck another motorist, and two other parked cars. The impact then forced the vehicles into the side of a residence on South 4th St. causing structural damage.

At that time, the driver, Lerone Lynn, was placed under arrest without further incident.

Lynn is charged with Fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference, driving suspended, and no insurance.

He should be considered innocent until proven guilty.