Princeton improves to 5-0 in “The Feud”

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – So far what’s known as “The Feud” has been completely one-sided. After an 11-10 win on Wednesday, the Princeton Whistlepigs are now 5-0 against the Bluefield Ridge Runners in 2021.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Bluefield had the bases loaded with no outs. However, they failed to capitalize leaving all three runners stranded with no runs.

Princeton immediately made the home team pay for the missed opportunity, scoring 8 runs in the fifth to go up 11-1. Bluefield mounted a spirited comeback from there, out-scoring Princeton 9-0 the rest of the way. But their late spurt wasn’t quite enough and Princeton keeps their Mercer County rivalry streak alive.

Bluefield and Princeton face off again at Bowen Field on Thursday.

