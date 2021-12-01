Princeton doctor awarded for efforts on hospital’s cancer team

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A doctor with Princeton Community Hospital has been recognized for his work in the hospital’s cancer program.

The American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer selects a small number of cancer liaison physicians around the country each year and awards them for their efforts.

Dr. David Mullins was selected out of 80 candidates across the country for this award.

“It was very nice,” Mullins said. “I’ve put a lot of work into the Commission on Cancer on various levels, and it was nice to receive an award back.”

The Commission on Cancer is a grouping of many different disciplines in the medical field. Their goal is to provide a list of standards that cancer care should be delivered at.

According to Princeton Community Hospital, the award is for his outstanding performance in leading the hospital’s cancer program and improving patient experience.

The hospital’s CEO says it is a pleasure to have Dr. Mullins on their team.

“Dr. Mullins is the Cancer Liaison,” Bowling said. “He helps orchestrate and ensures we are meeting the standards we need to on an ongoing basis, and there are very high standards for these programs.”

Related