Princeton Community Hospital receives exceptional surgery designation

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Community Hospital’s Orthopedic Center is being designated as a Blue Distinction Center by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The hospital is being recognized for its exceptional knee and hip replacement surgeries as part of the Blue Distinction Speciality Care Program.

PCH President and CEO Karen Bowling, along with other staff members, met for a conference to speak on behalf of this distinction and the quality care they provide.

“You know I think as time goes on, our consumers are going to begin to look at these things, if you’re going to have total hip or total knee replacement, you’re going to want to go to the place that has these types of distinctions,” says Karen Bowling, PCH’s President and CEO. With an aging population in the community, knee and hip replacement surgeries are becoming more common than ever. For more information on this, you can visit Princeton Community Hospital at pchonline.org.

