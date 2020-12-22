Princeton businesses participate in last day of Small Town Tuesdays

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton businesses participated in the last day of Small Town Tuesdays.

The initiative was started back in October. Every Tuesday, local businesses in Downtown Princeton would pledge to stay open longer into the evening to give locals more chances to shop.

This Tuesday was the last week they’d be participating, and Hillbilly Cycles, a bike shop in Princeton, said shopping local and supporting small businesses is especially important for any community.

“I think it’s really important that small businesses and really everybody stick together for the community. Because if the community wasn’t here, you wouldn’t have anything,” Sales Manager Reggie Poe said.

This was just one of the latest small business initiatives that took palace in the grassroots district. Others included small businesses Saturday and Honey Money, where shopping local earns you a free gift.