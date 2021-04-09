Prince Philip dies at 99

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday. He was 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The Duke of Edinburgh was known as one of the hardest-working members of the royal family during his tenure alongside the country’s longest-reigning monarch. Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and fulfilled thousands of royal duties.

