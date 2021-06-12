Pride 2021 event held in downtown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Intermodal Gateway was filled with singing, dancing, local artists, around 60 vendors, and lots of fun and celebration for the 2021 Beckley Pride event.

“It feels wonderful to finally have everyone coming together after having to be isolated for so long, it’s just a very heartwarming experience to be able to have everybody here today,” says Nicole Hoye, Sergeant of arms for Beckley Pride.

In addition to recognizing the month of June as National Pride Month, Beckley Pride was also inspired to host this event to celebrate the passing of the non-discrimination ordinance back in 2019, and to give people of all kinds a place to feel safe and connected.

“We want the community, the LGBTQ community in southern West Virginia to know that they have a place that they can network, and connect, and know that they are not alone,” she says.

While the Pride event had to be postponed last year due to COVID, it was made up for this year as it was bigger and better than ever. And many people came out in support of the cause and the LGBTQ community.

“It’s so fun, I think it’s great that we are celebrating Pride because it’s a very good thing to celebrate,” volunteer for the event, Kensley Howle, says.

Despite a little bit of rain, it turned out to be a great day to celebrate the 2nd annual Beckley Pride event with everyone getting to celebrate all together again.

