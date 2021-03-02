Price named BSC Director of Athletics

WOAY – Bluefield State College announced Monday that Derrick Price has been named the school’s Director of Athletics in a full-time capacity.

Price had previously been both the interim athletic director and head men’s basketball coach for the Big Blues. He led the Big Blues to three USCAA National Tournament appearances – including a runner-up finish in 2019.

As interim Director of Athletics, Price was instrumental in Bluefield State’s decision last summer to add 12 new sports, including the return of the football program.

Price, originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has spent time as an student-athlete and assistant basketball coach at Bluefield College in Virginia. In a statement posted to Bluefield State’s athletics website, Price said, “”I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead B-State Athletics…. Our goal will remain to develop and support student-athletes who will be winners in the athletic arena and classroom.”

Bluefield State College President Robin Capehart says a search will begin for a new head men’s basketball coach.