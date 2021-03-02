Pressley Ridge hosts a virtual foster parent training course

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Foster parents are in great need throughout West Virginia, and one foster care facility is reaching out to those who think they have what it takes.

Pressley Ridge Foster Care of West Virginia is offering a free virtual foster parent training course Monday through Thursday from 6 to 8:30 PM beginning March 22nd via Zoom. To be eligible to become a foster parent, one must first complete the training course, pass CPS AND FBI background checks, be financially stable, and are able to provide a safe living space for the child. The facility is particularly looking for parents of teenagers but will accept anyone who wants to become a foster parent and can go through the process.

“Taking on the commitment of a foster parent is a huge commitment, not only to that child but also to the family that child has come from,” says Jennifer Thompson, the program director for Pressley Ridge.

So, if you think you have what it takes to become a foster parent, you can contact representatives for Pressley Ridge at (304)207-3995 or at (304)573-1536.