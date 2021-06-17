Practices continue for North-South Football Classic

INSTITUTE, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – After the 2020 game were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North-South Football Classic returns this weekend in Kanawha County.

Southern West Virginia has a significant presence on the South Cardinals roster this summer, with 10 area players representing six different counties and all three classes. Greenbrier East’s Ray Lee is the South head coach this year, having earned that title for the 2020 game and retaining it for this summer.

Lee says the most important thing about this week for him is making it a positive experience for all the players and coaches. WOAY Sports will have more on Saturday’s football classic and Friday’s boys basketball game this weekend.

Related