Powerball prizes soars to $1.2 billion after no winners for Monday’s drawing

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – There were no big winners for Monday night’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot, increasing the prize to $1.2 billion with a cash value of $596.7 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

The increased jackpot is the fourth largest in U.S. history. The biggest jackpot prize was the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.

The winning numbers were 13,19,36,39,59, and the red power ball was 13.

West Virginians can purchase tickets for Monday’s drawing at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece or $3 with the Power Play option to increase non-jackpot prizes.

Anyone wanting to play must purchase tickets by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday.

