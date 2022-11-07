Powerball Jackpot reaches World Record run rising to $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The World Record run continues for Powerball after no one won Saturday’s drawing. The jackpot is now $1.9 billion with a cash value of $929.1 million.

Monday’s jackpot ties for the longest consecutive run without a grand prize winner at 41.

West Virginia had an anonymous Powerball jackpot winner in June 2020 who took home $136.4 million.

West Virginians can purchase tickets for Monday’s drawing at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece or $3 with the Power Play option to increase non-jackpot prizes.

Anyone wanting to play must purchase tickets by 9:59 p.m. Monday.

Related