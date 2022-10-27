Powerball Jackpot reaches $800 million

Beckley, WV (WOAY) — No one won the estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing with a cash value of $383.7 million after taxes.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were: 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56.

The Powerball was 24. No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since August 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

There have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.

The new $800 million jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years.

