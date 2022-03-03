Postseason Basketball Scoreboard – March 2

FAIRLEA, WV & SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from some of Wednesday’s high school basketball postseason games!

One area girls team punched a ticket to Charleston, as River View won 48-38 against Greenbrier West to reach the state tournament for a second consecutive year. The Lady Raiders will face Cameron in the Class A quarterfinals Tuesday. Additional scores are below.

GIRLS

George Washington 53, Greenbrier East 48 (OT)

Capital 52, Woodrow Wilson 38

River View 48, Greenbrier West 38

Webster County 54, James Monroe 39

BOYS

Shady Spring 99, Westside 59

Herbert Hoover 63, Midland Trail 48

Sissonville 62, Nicholas County 48

