Positive COVID-19 case reported at Fayetteville school

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Schools announced Sunday confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case connected to Fayetteville PK-8. According to a release, the case is “not believed to have resulted from transmission within the school setting.”

Specific information for this case is not being made public, in accordance with privacy laws.

Fayetteville PK-8 will conduct remote learning for all students on Monday, December 7 due to insufficient staffing. Students whose last names begin with the letters A-L would attend in-person on Tuesday, December 8; those whose last names begin with M-Z would attend in-person Wednesday through Friday.

The Fayette County Health Department is conducting contact tracing and investigations. Fayette County Schools have asked the public to continue following health practices as recommended by health officials.