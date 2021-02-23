Poor People’s Campaign holds rally at Senator Manchin’s Charleston office

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Representatives from The Poor People’s Campaign held a rally at Senator Joe Manchin’s Office on Monday.

The Poor People’s Campaign is an advocacy group fighting for a $15 minimum wage, which they say will benefit roughly a quarter-million West Virginians.

Pamela Garrison with the Poor People’s Campaign says that a wage increase would help support small businesses, especially during the economic trouble caused by the pandemic.

“We’re the people who spend the money and put it back in the economy,” Garrison said. “We think if you give us a decent wage, we will get this economy going. We will be able to shop in our small businesses. Because right now, we don’t have a dollar left. We’re not living, we’re surviving.”

Manchin met with the group virtually last week and reaffirmed his position against the increase. Although, Manchin has previously come out in support of a compromised wage increase to an $11 minimum wage, rather than $15.

Others that showed up at the rally in Charleston included representatives from service unions and One Fair Wage. Representatives from Joe Manchin’s Office were also in attendance.

If passes in the newest COVID-19 relief package, the $15 minimum wage proposed by Democrats would increase the minimum wage in increments over the next four years.