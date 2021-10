FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for two missing women with arrest warrants.

Alma Johnson is facing a charge of delivery of controlled substances.

Christin Taylor is facing a charge of delivering methamphetamine.

If you have any information on the location of either Johnson or Taylor, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-4216, or the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management at 304-574-3590.

