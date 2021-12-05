Man facing felony charge following shots fired complaint in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after shots were fired in Princeton.

The Princeton Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint at 105 North Wickham Avenue just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning. At the scene, officers found a male and female involved in a domestic dispute. Evidence shows the male had a handgun and fired two rounds into the ground. Officers then retrieved the loaded handgun and discovered both the male and female were intoxicated.

Theodore White faces a felony charge of Wanton Endangerment and was housed in Bluefield City Jail pending arraignment.

