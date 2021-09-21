Police on the hunt for two suspects involved in Havaco area murder

HAVACO, WV (WOAY) – Police are on the hunt for two suspects responsible for a murder in McDowell County.

If you see either Raquel Adams or Kobe Brown, use caution and call police immediately.

Adams is 34-years-old, a black female, 5’4″, 153 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Sunday, Aug. 19 in the Havaco area.

Brown is 23-years-old, a black male, 6’1″, 168. lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday, Aug. 19 in the Havaco area.

McDowell County Sheriff Boomer Muncy tells us officers were dispatched to the Havaco area at 4:30 Monday afternoon.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family can be notified.

If you have seen either suspect, contact the McDowell County 911 Center at (304) 436-4106.

Related