Police on the hunt for three suspects out of Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Police are on the hunt for three suspects out of Tazewell County.

54-year-old Theodore Eugene Baca is wanted for failure to appear on possession of dilaudid and methamphetamine. His last known location was in Bluefield, VA.

54-year-old Randall Allen Cornwell is wanted for distribution of fentanyl and destruction of property. He was last seen in Cedar Bluff, VA.

42-year-old Stephen Eugene Cutlip is wanted for possession of methamphetamine and probation violation on the same charge. His last known location was in North Tazewell, VA.

If you know where any of these people are, call Tazewell Police at (276) 988-5966, (276) 988-0645 or (276) 988-1167. All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous.

