Police on the hunt for escapee from Beckley Correctional Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Police are on the hunt for a man who escaped from the Beckley Correctional Center.

Matthew Garth Snyder escaped Tuesday, Sept. 28 and was last seen on the Beckley Bike Trail near Rent-a-Center on Robert C. Byrd Dr. in Beckley.

He was originally wanted for fleeing, malicious assault and grand larceny.

41-year-old Snyder is described as 6’0″, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He is non-Hispanic. He also has a forehead scar, as well as “Alpha and Omega,” “Brandy,” “King Solomon” and tribal tattoos.

If you see him, call the Beckley Correctional Center or local authorities immediately.

