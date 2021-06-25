Police looking for suspect(s) in Retro Reset robbery

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill business is broken into and police are looking for suspects.

Retro Reset Video Games and Collectibles in downtown Oak Hill moved into its new location in April.

Police tell us the suspect(s) shattered a window with a rock to get in.

Although multiple items were stolen, they were all recovered by police about a mile up the street.

Authorities, however, are still looking for the suspect(s).

Clay Williamson, one of the co-owners, says, “They took some fingerprints and they have the items that were recovered, so they are going to do some fingerprint work and try to discover who it was.”

Despite the setback, Retro Reset is still open for business and eager to see customers.

If you have any information regarding the break-in, call Oak Hill Police at 304-465-0597.

