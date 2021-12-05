Police investigating shooting in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Fairlea area of Greenbrier County.

The Lewisburg Police Department, Ronceverte Police Department, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department and Fairlea EMS responded to the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:35 a.m. Sunday morning.

One person was shot and air-flighted to an out of area hospital for treatment of injuries, which appear to be non-life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

