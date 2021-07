BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Police are investigating a shooting incident reported in Beckley.

Raleigh County dispatchers say the shooting was called in at approximately 2:06 p.m. The incident took place on Westline Drive, involving one suspect and one victim.

Dispatchers tell us that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene.

