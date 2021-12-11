Police investigate threat towards Richlands Middle School

RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY) – The Richlands Police Department investigated a threat made towards Richlands Middle School.

Police said they were made aware of the threat, which wasn’t directly from an individual. After an investigation, students at Richland Middle School named a male juvenile as a possible suspect. Police questioned the student and his family before finding no evidence of the juvenile making a threat.

Richlands Middle School and the Richlands school complex will have an increased police presence on Monday as a precaution.

Related