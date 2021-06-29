Police investigate early morning Monroe County shooting

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Details emerge about an early morning shooting in Monroe County.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near Neff Orchard Rd. around 12:30.

Police say Douglas Flack and Gary Pitzer had gotten into a fight. Pitzer shot Flack in the face with a high velocity air rifle.

Flack was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The matter is still under investigation, with charges pending consultation with the Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney.

