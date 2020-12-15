Plateau Medical Center becomes first medical facility in Fayette County to administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to medical professionals

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill became the first medical facility in Fayette County to administer the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.

Five medical professionals at the center were issued the first shot of the vaccine today. More professionals and healthcare workers will be receiving the first shot over the course of this week.

“I just received a messenger RNA vaccine,” said Plateau Medical Center Healthcare Professional Dr. Paul Conley. “Something that is on the forefront of science. I am closer to immunity against this virus that’s been causing this dreadful pandemic.”

Those who received the first shot of the vaccine today will receive the second shot in approximately three weeks.