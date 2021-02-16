Plateau Medical Center adjusts visitor policy as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Plateau Medical Center announced Monday that it’s modifying its visitation policy.

The hospital system announced they will now allow one person to visit one patient per day. All visitors will be screened for recent travel, exposure to COVID-19, and symptoms of a fever.

“We hope that it’s a very positive impact for our patients. We try to treat the medical conditions throughout this pandemic, but obviously the mental health aspect has been forgotten. So hopefully getting the loved ones around the patients with this revised policy will be a benefit to them more than anything else,” CEO Josh Wedge said.

For more information on Plateau Medical Center’s revised policy, call 304-469-8600.